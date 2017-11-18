Hopscotch Is Coming To Vancouver Next Week

Hopscotch Festival’s 22nd signature Vancouver celebration – the city’s ultimate festival of libations, scotch, craft beer, cider, wine, cocktails and spirits, will take place next week starting from November 20 and runs till Sunday November 26.

The festival’s Grand Tasting Hall will boast a variety of specialty booths including BC Craft Beer Pavilion, Beers From Around The World, Whisky Corner, Chef Juno Kim’s Hot Dog Throw Down, The Wine Garden, a live music lounge and more.

IN BRIEF

WHAT: Hopscotch Festival

WHEN: From Wednesday, November 20 – Sunday, November 26

WHERE: the PNE Forum (2901 E. Hastings St.)

For more information visit http://www.hopscotchfestival.com/vancouver/