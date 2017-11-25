SURREY – Ger your $15 an hour as Fair Wage Commission is coming to Surrey on November 30 and you can have your say.

B.C. is moving toward a $15 minimum wage and the Fair Wages Commission wants to know how this affects you. The commission would like to hear the experiences of people earning less than $15 an hour and from employers on why the minimum wage is important to them.

The commission would also like to hear from employers and workers who can speak to details of minimum wage rates for farm workers, liquor servers, live-in caregivers, resident caretakers, and live-in camp leaders.

People are invited to email their views on getting to a $15 minimum wage to FWC@gov.bc.ca by December 7.

As well, the public is invited to attend a public hearing in Surrey on November 30 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel from 1 to 6 p.m. The audience will be able to watch as people present their views and learn more about this important topic.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who earns less than $15-an-hour and employers who will be affected by the new minimum wages to share your views with the Fair Wages Commission by email,” says Marjorie Griffin Cohen, chair of the Fair Wages Commission.

Find out how to participate: engage.gov.bc.ca/fairwagescommission