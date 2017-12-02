SAFA Celebrates Punjabi Cultural Rituals And Their Significance For Women

SURREY – Cultural rituals and celebrations are very important for the wellbeing of individuals and communities at large, whether they be Canadian rituals and celebrations or traditional South Asian rituals and celebrations. Having identified this, the South Asian Family Association

(SAFA) is under taking a Women’s Empowerment series looking at the theme of cultural rituals and celebrations and their significance for women of all backgrounds. This monthly gathering will focus on a variety of topics and invite experts from the South Asian and mainstream community to share their skills and knowledge surrounding this theme.

Our first gathering is on December 8th, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm at Punjab Bhawan (15453 Fraser Highway in Surrey) and the focus will be on Punjabi cultural rituals and celebration of Punjabi culture.

Social practices, rituals and festive events are important activities that structure the lives of communities and groups and are activities that are shared by and relevant to many members of these communities and groups. Cultural rituals are significant because they help reaffirm the identity of those who follow the rituals as a group or a society and, for a specific person, may mark a particular event or stage of that individual’s life. They are closely linked to a community’s worldview and perception of its own history and memory.

It has been observed that upon immigration to Western countries, South Asian women tend to adhere to practicing their tradition/ritual celebrations which provide emotional security as well as networking opportunities with others coming from a similar background. In a patriarchal society, it is important for these women to be able to express themselves through various activities while navigating the cultural harmony between their home country and their new Canadian roots. Many women feel socially isolated upon moving to Canada and in circumstances where domestic abuse exists, having the ability to connect and participate in events focusing on women’s empowerment can serve to create an outlet to assist these vulnerable women.

This event is FREE for all who are interested in learning more about the topic and will continue on throughout the year.

Please RSVP to event coordinator Rina Gill asap: call 778 688 4973 or email rina@thehypeadagency.com