Vancouver Christmas Market Officially Opens Its Doors For 8th  Annual Holiday Tradition

Largest Festivities to date at Expansive Seaside Site with More Than 55,000 Square Feet of German Jubilation

VANCOUVER – The city’s signature yuletide celebration returns to its expansive seaside home, November 22 – December 24, 2017 at Jack Poole Plaza (at the Olympic Cauldron) offering its largest, festivities to date. The treasured holiday tradition will feature more than 75 huts stuffed with sweets, treats and treasures, coupled with a multitude of festive family activities and live entertainment. Attracting a record number of more than 215,000 visitors last season, the Vancouver Christmas Market is one of the city’s cherished holiday experiences.

“We are delighted to return to Jack Poole Plaza again this season, warmly welcoming new and returning visitors to partake in our wide array of Christmas festivities, while discovering a number of exciting new activities and expanded highlights,” said Malte Kluetz, Founder and President of the Vancouver Christmas Market. “Whether shopping the market for that special, one-of-kind gift or indulging in the mouth-watering array of German delicacies, we look forward to seeing new and familiar faces during the most wonderful time of the year!”

Among this year’s expanded highlights will be Canada’s first-ever Walk-In Christmas Tree: a 30ft tall tree covered with 36,000 twinkling lights that guests can enter to experience a spectacular – and Instagram-worthy light display. The Christmas Pyramid also returns, but this year it will be taller than ever with the addition of a brand new ‘Flying Stage’ perched 10ft high above the market. The Flying Stage will host a lively line-up of daily festive entertainment. The entertainment line-up is stacked with a wide range of musical talent performing a steady stream of seasonal favourites that span every genre – from jazz, blues, folk, pop, classical, and gospel.

Visitors will undoubtedly treat themselves to the market’s signature array of mouth-watering delectables, including Glühwein (a hot-spiced mulled wine), Bratwurst, Gulasch, Spätzle, Schnitzel, Kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes), Strudels, and so much more. A variety of new local vendors will be offering the best food and drink BC has to offer including fresh sustainable seafood from Eat F.I.S.H., made-from-scratch Sicilian cannoli by the Cannoli King, award-winning German style wine from Wild Goose Winery, and organic beer made from local ingredients by Persephone Brewing Co.

In addition to Deutschland delicacies, rousing entertainment, and returning favourites – such as downtown Vancouver’s only Christmas Carousel and the warming Alpine Haus tent – visitors can wander throughout the market’s quaint pathways of huts, discovering lovingly crafted gifts and treasures that cry out to be slipped into stockings and placed under Christmas trees.

The Vancouver Christmas Market and Children’s Wish Foundation have partnered for the 2017 season in order to raise funds to grant the most heartfelt wishes of BC children diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. During the market’s ‘Children’s Wish Week’, from December 16 to 24, Children’s Wish will be collecting donations and selling ‘wish wands’ at booths throughout the market. Their mascot ‘Roary’ the lion and representatives from Children’s Wish will be onsite December 16 and 17 to help bring the magic of a wish to the Vancouver Christmas Market. Those who generously make a donation at the ticket booths will receive a complimentary Season Pass to the Vancouver Christmas Market.

Tickets to the 2017 Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale!

Tickets are: Adult $10, Seniors $9, Youth $5, Children Age 0-6, FREE. Purchase online to receive a complimentary Season Pass.