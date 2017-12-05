India Rolls Over Sri Lanka As Kohli Shines Again

With the tussle going on between England and Australia down under taking centre stage, it would be easy for some cricket fans to miss out on what has been absorbing series so far in Sri Lanka. After a draw in the first test in Kolkata, the series seemed fairly balanced. India had looked the more likely to win the first test but Sri Lanka are usually excellent on home soil and have been able to frustrate other sides in the past.

India needed three more wickets at the close of play to win that test but Sri Lanka’s resolute defence and grit saw them though. Their fans were hoping they could add some silk to their steel and challenge the world number one test side when the second test began last Friday. However they stepped off the field on Monday completely embarrassed by their continental counterparts losing by their highest ever margin of defeat, an innings and 239 runs.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat but failed miserably when faced with India’s bowling attack. Ravi Ashwin’s spin bamboozled the Sri Lankans as he bagged 4 wickets for just 67 runs and the pace of Ishant Sharma got him 3 wickets for 37 as the hosts were skittled out for just 205.

If Sri Lanka had hoped their bowlers could respond in kind and put pressure on India then they were in for a nasty shock. Vijay, Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kholi all grabbed centuries with Kholiäs double century being particularly impressive.

Sri Lanka kept plugging away but Kohli and co were quite clearly a level above their hosts and declared at 610/6 with an massive lead of 405 and plenty of time to bowl Sri Lanka out. The home crowd were hoping that their side could, at the very least, put up some kind of a fight. Unfortunately they were left disappointed again as their side crumbled under the pressure. Chandimal was the only player to pass 50 with four players going for ducks.

It will not be a match that will go down as a classic but it was very special for Indian bowler Ravi Ashwin as he bagged his 300th test wicket in just his 54th test, a new record in Test Cricket and a moment for the Chennai born spinner to remember. He bowled a beauty of a ball to Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Gamage not only to take the record but also to end the Sri Lankan innings and win the match for his side.

The next test began on Saturday 2nd of December and Sri Lanka will be hoping to hit back but with the form that India are in it’s hard to see anything other another defeat for The Lions.