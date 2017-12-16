South Asian Woman Among Two New Appointments As Provincial Court Judges

VICTORIA – A South Asian woman is among the two appointments as provincial court judges to ensure the judiciary has the resources to continue to provide access to justice.

Delaram Jahani and Peter Whyte are the new appointments to fill vacancies created by retirements and are effective Jan. 2, 2018.

Judge Jahani received an LLB degree from the University of Windsor (Ont.) in 1998 and has gained experience in the areas of family law, child protection, criminal litigation and federal regulatory offences.

She served as criminal duty counsel for Legal Aid Ontario, criminal and family duty counsel for the Legal Services Society and as family law lawyer with Boyd Jahani Barristers in Surrey, since 2003.

She volunteers with the Canadian Bar Association B.C. Branch and has previously volunteered with access to justice and women’s legal resource clinics in her community. Judge Jahani will be assigned to the Fraser Region.

Government and the public rely on judges for their integrity and impartiality and trust they will deliver fair, learned decisions. These qualities are essential for maintaining the public’s confidence in the courts and are a vital component of any democratic justice system.

British Columbia’s judicial system is recognized as one of the best in the world because of the diversity, experience and knowledge of its judges. The chief judge determines the locations to which judges are assigned in order to meet the needs of the court.