H ave God in your heart,

A nd you will be happy.

P eace will embrace you,

P utting all sorrows behind.

Y ou have God’s blessing,

N ow and throughout life,

E ven if you you do not know.

W ake up! God is your inner Self,

Y et you remain unconcerned.

E ach day dedicate yourself,

A nd promise that this year,

R esplendent light shines in you.

(In pursuit of Truth in Spirituality)