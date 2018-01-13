Iran Calls For Muslim Unity To Counter US’ Divisive Policy

Iran on Sunday urged Muslim nations to forge closer cooperation to counter the US policy of seeking to create division among them.

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017.

ran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

Iran on Sunday urged Muslim nations to forge closer cooperation to counter the US policy of seeking to create division among them.

“The US’ dishonest, duplicitous and divisive policy towards Muslim countries, including Iran and Pakistan, requires that they bolster cooperation against the US in addition to maintaining vigilance and taking preventive measures,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was quoted by the Press TV as saying.

Shamkhani made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, whose country has recently come under criticism by US President Donald Trump.

“We will not allow some countries to affect relations between the two countries through sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity on their borders,” Shamkhani said.

He also highlighted the need of lifting the Saudi Arabia blockade on Yemen, saying Muslim countries and the international community support political talks among Yemeni groups as a way to end the bombardment and siege of the country by the Saudi-led military coalition.

For his part, Janjua urged Muslim countries to “exercise vigilance” against foreign conspiracies hatched to increase the rift among them.

He emphasized that Islamabad would seek to develop its security and economic cooperation with Tehran.