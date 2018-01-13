Miss Fiji-Canada Manisha K. Singh Resigns From Title She Won In 2017

First Runner Up Ashley Reddy Now Miss Fiji-Canada!

SURREY – In July 2017 Manisha K. Singh won the competition as Miss Fiji Canada 2017/2018.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Manisha K. Singh has resigned from the title of Miss Fiji Canada 2017/2018 as of December 18, 2017.

“We wish Manisha K. Singh the best for the future,” the Miss-India Canada organizers said in a press release.

The Miss Fiji Canada Organization has met with the 1st Runner Up Ashly Reddy, who now has accepted the title to complete the reign of Miss Fiji Canada 2017/2018.

“We would like to welcome Ashly Reddy to the Miss Fiji Canada Organization Team,” the organizers said.