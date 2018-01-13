Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson Calls It Quits

VANCOUVER – Critics of Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson must be reeling after the popular and oft-criticized civic politician announced this week that he will not be running in this year’s election.

Robertson announced his decision on social media, saying he’s “proud of how Vancouver has become one of the most liveable, green, innovative and prosperous cities in the world.”

He was first elected to office back in 2008, and then elected for a third term in November 2014. In a Facebook post, he says his decision to not seek re-election was made after taking time with his family and friends to “reflect on his future”.

“I took time with family and friends over the holidays to reflect on my future and made this bittersweet choice,” Robertson wrote on his Facebook page.

“I love Vancouver and our amazing people. I love serving our city as Mayor. When I finish my third term later this year, the decade in office will be the longest consecutive run as Mayor in Vancouver’s history. Ten years is a long time in politics. An important part of leadership is recognizing when to step aside to make space for new leaders.

“We’ve made great progress towards being the world’s greenest city, we’ve built a creative, resilient economy with leading edge tech and innovation, and become a much safer city. We’ve done more to protect and build affordable housing than any city in the country but we must continue to work tirelessly to end homelessness, and keep pressure on other levels of government to work with us and do their part.

“I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments and I will work hard to see that bold action continue. It’s only been possible due to everyone’s contributions – my heartfelt thanks to my Council and Vision colleagues, City staff, volunteers, supporters, and citizens in our diverse neighbourhoods. My personal appeal to you all: please continue to step up and do your part to make Vancouver the greatest city in the world.”

Take care, Gregor