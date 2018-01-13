Two Young Indo-Canadian Men Gunned Down In Vancouver Shooting

Two Young Indo-Canadian victims remain in serious condition after a shooting, but while several were taken into custody, no one has been arrested.

VANCOUVER – Two Indo-Canadian men are in serious condition in hospital after a shooting in Vancouver’s industrial area on Kent Street last Saturday night

Video obtained exclusively by CTV News Monday shows at least five shots being fired during an incident that sent two men in their 20s to hospital.

A car pulls up in the parking lot near East Kent Avenue and Borden Street, a door opens and at least five flashes are visible. Someone is then seen running toward the camera and out of view, reported CTV News.

Vancouver police were seen examining a burned vehicle found in Burnaby on Jan. 6, 2018.

Minutes later, at around 7:45 p.m., the bright lights of a police cruiser are seen. Five people – some who appear to be minors – raise their arms then hit the ground.

The men injured in the shooting are in serious condition in hospital, police said. Several people were taken into custody at the scene but there have been no arrests and a motive is still unclear.

“We don’t know who’s a victim, witness, suspect,” Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

“They’re just trying to put the pieces together as quick as they can.”

Several kilometres away, Vancouver police were seen examining a burned out vehicle left on Burnaby’s south slope just hours after the shooting.

They have not confirmed whether the torched vehicle is linked to the Kent Avenue investigation.

However, a neighbour who didn’t want to be identified out of concern for their safety told CTV News that police investigating the burned out vehicle were already connecting it with the shooting in southeast Vancouver.

Another neighbour said they heard a loud boom, and when they ran outside, they saw a second vehicle speeding away on Rumble Street.

Officials have been unusually tight-lipped about the incident, but said it is believed to be targeted. They do not believe the public is at risk.