SFU Gets Tech Seats!

Simon Fraser University will benefit from this week’s provincial government announcement of 2,900 tech-related seats at B.C.’s post-secondary institutions. Melanie Mark, the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, formally announced funding for 440 spaces in undergraduate and graduate-level training in sustainable energy engineering at SFU as part of her announcement. The spaceswill help to advance programming as part of the first phase of SFU’s Surrey campus expansion. The programming will be housed in a new building currently under construction adjacent to the present campus and set to open in 2019. “This important investment will enable Simon Fraser University and other post-secondary institutions to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, and that British Columbia requires to build a strong, sustainable economy,” said SFU President Andrew Petter. “The support provided to SFU, specifically, will create a program that will help position B.C. as a global leader in clean-tech and sustainable energy.” Subject to Ministry approval, Sustainable Energy Engineering (SEE) will be a new bachelor’sdegree program offered by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and is the first program of its kind in Western Canada.