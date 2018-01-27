While many think the Desi politicians running in Surrey are out to lunch with not removing their signs but even former Christy-Clark LNG pitchman-turned MLA are also guilty of the same political ignorance by removing their eyesore signs. When told that his sign was still up, Johal posted to Social Media blaming the farm-owner who supposedly put it for not taking it down. What? Hey Jas get off your high horse and take a person lead in clearing up your sign mess. Don’t be another lazy politician!!!!