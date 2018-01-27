NIGHT TO SHINE: Special Prom Night For People With Developmental Disabilities

Night To Shine Will Be Hel On February 9th!

A Night to Shine, a special night for special people, is done through Tim Tebow’s Foundation and is a Prom Night for people with developmental disabilities. The purpose of the event is to “change the narrative” on how people with special needs are viewed and to celebrate the value of life. This is a free event for the guests arriving and there are to be various stations for guests such as:

Red carpet entrance with photo and video of course

Flower station – Boutonnieres, corsages

Hair and Makeup artists

Limo rides that will be available on site

Karaoke area

Dancefloor

Dinner

Respite Room (Parents/ Caregivers only)

The event takes place on Friday, February 9, 2018, from 6-9pm at 15100 66A Ave, Surrey, BC. The participant is not required to be accompanied by a parent/carer for the night as our trained volunteers will be accompanying them! There are also volunteer opportunities for those 16+ who would like to be a part of the night and training will be provided to ensure the best care for our participants. For more information and to register/ volunteer, please visit: https://www.nighttoshine.ca/ as SPACES ARE LIMITED and are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Should you have any questions or concerns feel free to email Sharon Khera at hello@parisianpremia.ca. or call me at 778 565 1291.