Lalji Family Makes Generous Donation To Urgent Care Centre At BC Women’s Hospital

VANCOUVER – The well known Lalji family has made a generous donation to BC Women’s Hospital to support their new Urgent Care Centre.

The well known Ismaili family has made a $3 million gift, said BC Women’s Hospital. Grateful for their lives, the Laljis are honoured to give back to those just beginning theirs.

In the 1970s, the Lalji family fled violence in Uganda and found peace and safety in Canada. The Laljis now wish to offer a similar safe harbour of care to new mothers and their babies at the Urgent Care Centre at BC Women’s Hospital. By establishing their successful real estate business, Larco Investments, the Laljis have been able to generously support many important causes.

The Lalji family values women as a cornerstone of our society and is passionate about contributing to building healthy families and communities. “Coming to Canada has given us immense opportunity and this is just one way that we can give back to people who need care at such an important time in their lives,” said Mansoor Lalji.

The new Urgent Care Centre at BC Women’s Hospital, supported by the Lalji family, is the only one of its kind in Canada for women who are pregnant through until six-weeks post-birth, who arrive for triage, assessment, and admissions to BC Women’s Hospital. The impressive new facility provides care to mothers in a quiet, private and welcoming space while enabling interdisciplinary collaboration and features:

10 large private single-patient rooms with designated space for a family member and private patient washrooms

Redesigned clinical and patient areas to improve line-of-sight and flow of patients

Large team care centre and private providers area to ensure inter-professional consults and interdisciplinary work

Improved infection control with dedicated infection isolation rooms

“The gift the Laljis have given BC Women’s is a testament to their commitment to giving back to the community that supported them,” said Genesa M. Greening, President and CEO of BC Women’s Hospital Foundation. “They are living out the values of what it means to pay it forward, and we hope that the future generations of British Columbians who will begin their lives here will be just as inspired.”