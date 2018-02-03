ORGAN DONATIONS: #LiveLifePassItOn!

Since 2015, 60,000 British Columbians have registered to give the gift of life, thanks to a valuable partnership between Service BC and BC Transplant. “Organ donations save lives. Our staff at Service BC play a vital role in helping people learn more about registering to be an organ donor,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “These dedicated workers not only provide thoughtful guidance and the knowledge that people need to make this important decision, but also information on how to talk to their family members about their choice.” Sims was in Nanaimo, along with representatives from Service BC, BC Transplant, and organ donor recipients and their families, to highlight the partnership between BC Transplant and Service BC. This collaboration has resulted in 18,797 registrants at Service BC offices between April and December of 2017 alone — an increase of 4% from the previous year.