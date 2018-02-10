While the Lunar New Year officially begins on February 16th, 2018, Surrey residents got to celebrate early at Surrey Libraries’ Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday February 3rd at the Guildford Library. This year marks the Year of the Dog. In the Chinese culture, the dog is regarded as a positive animal and if a dog happens to come to your house, it symbolizes the coming of fortune. Event goers at the Guildford library were able to test their fortune at the prize wheel and take photos with the Fortune God and Lion’s head.

They were also able to enjoy crafts, activities, and multicultural musical and dance performances. Families were enthralled by the Lunar New Year storytime presented by Susan Andrews. The Lunar New Year Celebration, hosted in partnership with SUCCESS and Tzu Chi Foundation, is an example of Surrey Libraries’ commitment to diversity and providing opportunities for learning about other cultures.