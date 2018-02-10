Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Releases Tytler’s ‘Confessional’ Video Of Killing “100 Sikhs” During 1984 Delhi Massacre

While releasing the video clips, the president of the Sikh body said: “This is Tytler’s confession to the crime he has committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He should be arrested.”

CHANDIGARH – The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday released a video of a purported sting operation of former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler wherein he has allegedly admitted to killing 100 Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

While releasing a series of five video clips before the media in New Delhi, DSGMC president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjit Singh GK claimed that an unknown man on February 3 handed over an envelope to his security guards.

The envelope had GK’s name written over it with the instruction “to be opened only by GK.” It contained a pen drive having the five video clips allegedly recorded in 2011 and some documents of transcripts thereof, he added.

GK alleged that in clip 3, Tytler has admitted that he has killed 100 Sikhs and nothing happened to him except a sham enquiry.

“This is Tytler’s confession to the crime he has committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He should be arrested,” he said.

He added, “Tytler has audaciously confessed to his crimes like a proclaimed offender. In clip 1, Tytler has expressed remorse for not being able to recover Rs 150-crore cash from his friends. In clip 2, he has stated that his son is in a company which has accounts in Swiss bank and he also boasts about going to Rajya Sabha or being offered the chief Ministership of Delhi.”

GK further alleged, “Clip 3 is shocking wherein Tytler said he had lost faith in then PM Manmohan Singh. Clip 4 contains videos where Tytler boasts about being close to judiciary and how he got justice Pathak and his wife appointed to the court.”

He warned that in case the investigation agencies fail to arrest Tytler within 24 hours, the DSGMC will launch protests against the police and other government agencies, besides raising the issue in Parliament.

Tytler could not be contacted for reaction, despite repeated attempts by HT.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a case be registered against the Gandhi family for “engineering the massacre” of thousands of Sikhs in Delhi and in other parts of the country in the wake of the “evidence” on Tytler.

Sukhbir alleged that the fact that Tytler was seen bragging that he was behind the murder of 100 Sikhs in Delhi in 1984 and boasting that he had been promised a Rajya Sabha seat or chief ministership of Delhi by the Congress high command proved the Gandhi family’s “direct involvement in the 1984 genocide”.

He added, “Now it is incumbent that the courts of law to ask the Gandhi family to explain why it was offering such inducements to a criminal who had the blood of innocent Sikhs on his hands?”