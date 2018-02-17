Richmond Farmers Decry Reduction To Home Sizes!

Richmond Farmland Owners Association attended an open House hosted by City of Richmond Thursday evening and then held a protest Friday morning to decry proposed home sizes by the city. They urged all fellow farmers and Richmond residents to fill an online petition at http://bit.ly/protectrichmondfarmers and to complete survey at www.letstalkrichmond.ca before Sunday Feb 18th deadline. “We are encouraging our friends to vote for status quo which the City approved last May after lengthy consultations with the Farming community and now they want to do further reduce house sizes,” spokesperson Humraj said.

Photos by Sukhwant Singh Dhillon