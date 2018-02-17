LOL: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Now Wants To Meet Trudeau And Have Meaningful  Talks

He said that Trudeau’s ministers had categorically disassociated themselves from the Khalistani separatists.

AMRITSAR – Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he is looking forward to have meaningful talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his six-day India visit starting February 17.

The CM, who was in Amritsar to pay respects to Sikh general Sham Singh Attariwala on his 172nd martyrdom day, said this in view of the recent statements of Sikh ministers in the Trudeau cabinet.

Attariwala was general of the Sikh army during the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and died fighting the British in the battle of Sabhraon in February 1846.

In response to questions from mediapersons, Amarinder said, “Trudeau’s ministers had categorically disassociated themselves from the Khalistani separatists.”

The CM said the government has directed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to include a chapter on the bravery of Attariwala and has also requested the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to do the same.

Besides, the government will take initiatives to promote the historic Attari village and has requested the railway ministry and the Union home ministry to rename the Attari railway station and the integrated check post (ICP) after the Sikh general, he said.

Before attending the state-level function organised at Attariwala’s tomb at his native Attari village, the CM paid floral tributes at his statue at India Gate. He sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the development of sports infrastructure and a museum in Attariwala’s memory and unveiling an armoured Vijyanta tank.

He said an MIG aircraft will also arrive soon.

“I have requested the ministry of defence to ask the Western Command to hold an ex-serviceman rally every year at Attari. I have also urged the telecommunications minister to make the village a Wi-Fi zone for the benefit of the lakhs of visitors. I will direct the sports department to organise an annual sports event at the sarovar site here,” he said

The CM announced to establish another replica of Lahore’s food street at Town Hall locality in Amritsar. This comes after the failure of the Urban Hatt project, which was initiated by the prevision SAD-BJP government to set up a replica of Lahore’s food street.

He issued directions in this regard to tourism and culture minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in this regard.