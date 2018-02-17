South Asian Man From Surrey Shot And Killed In Langley

IHIT confirmed that 23-year-old Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi of Surrey was the victim of homicide. It is still early in the investigation but investigators believe Al-Romeshi’s murder was targeted. Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT says, “There are people who knew Mr. Al-Romeshi that may have information that could help us solve his murder. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim as Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi of Surrey in the fatal shooting in Langley.

On February 9, 2018 at 9 p.m., the Langley RCMP received reports of shots fired at a townhouse complex in the 8200-block of 204B Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The male victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. IHIT was called in.

A short time after the report of shots fired, the Langley RCMP received a call of a burning vehicle a short distance away from the site of the shooting in the area of 206A Street and 84B Avenue. Investigators have determined that the burnt vehicle was a 2009 white Nissan 370Z (stock photograph attached) and would like to speak with anyone that has information about it.

IHIT confirmed that 23-year-old Al-Romeshi of Surrey was the victim of homicide. It is still early in the investigation but investigators believe Al-Romeshi’s murder was targeted.

Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT says, “There are people who knew Mr. Al-Romeshi that may have information that could help us solve his murder. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).