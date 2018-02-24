The present migration is motivated by capitalist greed and it is hurting both the countries of origin of the migrants as well as the countries which receive them. Except for the capitalists who increase their profits, everybody else comes out a loser in the long run. Capitalists are desperate to bring more immigrants. The European refugee crisis, in essence, is a concealed form of forced migration just like the forced migration of the Black people in America. In both cases people were forced to migrate, in one by force and in the other by creating conditions in their countries that force them to migrate.

Because of the stress generated by the capitalist society men and women have become less fertile. Add to this the strained relations between men and women because of distorted perception of women’s liberation. The net result is low fertility rates in most of the capitalist countries. All these countries need immigrants to maintain their work force. For example, Canada needs 1% of its population, between 300,000 to 350,000 immigrants every year to maintain its work force. Most of the new immigrants are coming from the third world countries.

Capitalists need a constantly expanding market in order to maximize their profits. This includes a growing work force also. The only way they can do that is by bringing immigrants from the third world countries. This process will not change till they find an alternate source of labor. They are working on robots to replace these people. However, it can take couple of decades.Till then they desperately need to bring people from the third world countries. For Europe, North Africa and the Middle East are the closest source of immigrants. However, most of these countries are Islamic. Almost all of these countries belong to the poor and under developed third world. Islamic culture has become a counter culture to the western culture. Therefore, there is a major cultural conflict.

Europe has become the victim of unnatural migration motivated by capitalist greed. Under the garb of refugees, the western capitalists have forced a major unnatural migration which can completely destroy western civilization. I feel that Christianity laid the foundation of western civilization. If the western capitalists continue their policies of immigration then one day the Christians can be out numbered by the Muslims in Europe. This sets Europe up for a modern day war of Crusade. Christians and Muslims fought the Crusade wars for Jerusalem for almost thousand years. The modern day war between the Christians and the Muslims can push Europe to the worst kind of civil unrest, turmoil and violence it has ever seen. Some people may say that these fears are unfounded and unrealistic since Christians can not be outnumbered in Europe. These people should look at America where unnatural migration induced by capitalist greed has already changed the demographics of the population. Soon, the non white population will exceed the white population there. Capitalists are only concerned with their profits. They are not concerned by the fact that a very rapid change in demographics can lead to social instability and chaos in the society which can eventually lead to violence at a mass scale. Some writers have already warned about a race war in America. Can Europe have a religious war? Even if there is no major war yet many people feel that a very rapid change in demographics induced by unnatural greed of capitalists can seriously compromise quality of their life. I found many people in Punjab who feel that rapidly growing non Punjabi population has compromised quality of their life. I experienced similar feelings in America and Europe. We should blame greed of capitalists rather than immigrants because they are also victims of this unbridled capitalist greed and resulting unnatural migration. We should understand that crisis of western capitalism and resulting decline of the west can lead to a major disaster in the world. Many people are becoming aware that western capitalists are preparing for a Third Wold War with Russia band China. We should also remember that the two World Wars were the result of capitalist greed. However, this time it can not only result in a most destructive Third World War but also very devastating civil wars, a race war in America or an inter religious war in Europe. We can save the world by an ethical globalization instead of the present economic only globalization which is based on capitalist greed. An ethical globalization will be based upon the concepts of universal concern and universal welfare.

Dr. Sawraj Singh, MD F.I.C.S. is the Chairman of the Washington State Network for Human Rights and Chairman of the Central Washington Coalition for Social Justice. He can be reached at sawrajsingh@hotmail.com.