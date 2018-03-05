An 11-Year Jail Sentence Suggested For Wife-Killer Baldev Singh Kalsi

SURREY – Former Sikh temple head Baldev Singh Kalsi, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of his elderly wife, could get 11 years in jail if lawyers get their way after they agreed this month that an 11-year term would be an appropriate penalty for the crime. Kalsi is to learn his fate on March 8.

Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 death of his wife, Narinder, who was taken off life support less than a week after police found her in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue in South Surrey, reported the Cloverdale Reporter newspaper.

Police at the time described the incident as “domestic-related.”

Friday, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said that the joint sentence submission was entered at a hearing held Feb. 16 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Those proceedings had initially been scheduled for Feb. 22, but were bumped up without public notice “to accommodate a judicial scheduling conflict,” McLaughlin said.

March 8 was set for the judge to deliver reasons.

Baldev Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after his wife died, and had been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Surrey Provincial Court two years later.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial.