Celebrate Easter – The Day Jesus Christ Was Resurrected

Dr. David McLauren

Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide. Many Christians celebrate Easter Sunday as the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, which is documented in the New Testament of the Christian Bible. According to the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb where Jesus was buried and found it empty. An angel told her that Jesus had risen. It is a day of joy and celebration to commemorate that Jesus Christ is risen, according to Christian belief.

It celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ which occurred on the third day after he was crucified on the cross. 40 days prior to Easter, Christians follow Lent, which is supposed to be 40 days of prayer, penance and fasting.

The first Easter occurred on the first day of the week after the Passover Sabbath. The first day of the week became the Christian’s “sabbath rest” (Heb. 4:1-11), the time of weekly Christian celebration of the resurrection. Annually, the Lord’s Day immediately subsequent to the Jewish Passover was a day of special resurrection celebration. Today Easter is celebrated all over the world.

Many people use flowers to signify resurrection life, the lily being the most popular because of its long association with spring and the white of salvation. (Confidence in the resurrection is also the historical significance of flowers, especially lilies, at funerals.) Some churches conclude their Easter services with a congregational feast, commemorating the marriage feast of God with His people made possible through Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection. Most churches repeat the proclamation taken from the gospels and standard from the early second century of the church:

He is Risen! He is Risen indeed!

The resurrection gives your life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what your circumstances. Experience and celebrate Easter!

David McLauren, he can be reached by dmclauren@gmail.com