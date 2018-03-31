DSGMC President Manjit Singh GK Says He Got Five Sting Videos To Nail Mass Murderer Tytler

NEW DELHI – The DSGMC president, Manjit Singh GK, said on Monday that two days back he received five original videos of a sting operation on senior Congress leader, Jagdish Tytler, in which he allegedly admitted to his involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The videos received by Manjit Singh in February were blurred. The latest videos are original in which Tytler and the person who did the sting are clearly seen.

These videos came to him by speed post with a letter in which the sender introduced himself as Ravindra Kumar, a Delhi-based businessman. He is also seen in the latest videos Manjit received on March 24. The man, who identified himself as Ravindra Singh Chauhan, asked Manjit that if needed, he would present himself as a witness in the court. He also mentioned his contact number in the letter that was erased by GK.

In a joint conference with DSGMC general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, GK disclosed that Ravindra in the letter said, “When the time is right, I will submit to your organisation as well as to courts, the full length ‘unedited’ video of the same meeting which is one hour in length. Further, I will present myself to the media and the courts to submit my affidavit as well as 65B Evidence Act certificate about the authenticity of these sting videos and this captioned gathering on 8th December 2011 in which Tytler was present and he admitted to his role in the genocide of Sikhs as well as his illegal deals.”

The videos and letter would be submitted to the court and the SIT investigating the riot case, said both the leaders.