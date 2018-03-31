Police Trying To Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl In Surrey

On Wednesday, March 28th, Hleema Yaqub was reported missing to the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Yaqub was last seen in the 13800 block of 92A Ave., Surrey, B.C. on March 28th at just before 2:00 P.M.

SURREY – Surrey RCMP are trying to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Hleema Yaqub was reported missing to the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Yaqub was last seen in the 13800 block of 92A Ave., Surrey, B.C. on March 28th at just before 2:00 P.M.

She is described as a 12 year old Female, 5’01”, 150 lbs, brown eyes, Black long hair and wearing a black sweater and grey pyjama style pants.

The Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Yaqub. Anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts are asked to call the Surrey R.C.M.P. at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers in reference to Surrey File # 2018-042805