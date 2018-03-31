Top Mortgage Broker Sharnjit Gill Up For Mortgage Broker of the Year Award

SURREY – Top Canadian mortgage broker Sharnjit Singh Gill has been nominated for this year’s Mortgage Broker of the Year Award (Fewer than 25 Employees). And obviously he was over the moon, Gill told the LINK this week..

“It’s a great feeling,” said Gill. “This is the first time that I’m going to the CMAs and it’s a great feeling. To be recognized on a national level, and to meet my colleagues and peers over there, I feel very humbled and happy.”

Gill is the president and CEO of Verico Superior Mortgage, and his 31 years of experience in the banking and mortgage worlds have culminated in an award nomination. His family-run business, also comprised of his daughter, son, and daughter-in-law—“our motto is ‘Team of four, but power of one,’” says Gill—has a 94% funding ratio, and given the pride with which Gill submits files, it’s no wonder he’s being recognized.

“We believe in quality work,” he said. “We educate our clients. I educate each client so that they have a lot of information and know every feature. I spend about one hour on each client in our meetings. When I educate my client, the benefit to me is they become my investor and I get a lot of referrals. They make informed decisions.

“I don’t waste underwriters’ time. If we doubt anything, we drop the client. We always try to find solutions to my clients’ problems, and, in turn, they become happy.”

Gill’s secret to such a high success rate of mortgage funding is his unflagging commitment to weighing his clients’ and lenders’ needs.

“My duty is to match both my lenders’ needs and my clients’ needs,” he said. “I’ll match their requirements. Then there’s clarity and easy approval.”

Gill’s hard work is what Tim Duce, President and CEO of Key Media International, the Canadian Mortgage Awards’ parent company, says the awards show strives to recognize each and every year. The 12th annual CMAs, to be held April 20 at the Liberty Grand in Toronto, will showcase winners from a slew of categories.

According to Duce, a record was set this year.

“We keep setting records for industry participation,” said Duce. “This year’s nominations process had a record number for participants—a true testament to the high regard in which the CMAs are held by Canadian mortgage professionals.”