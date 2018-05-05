The Death  of Stalin (PG) **

The Russian Strong Man’s Life As A Laugh Riot

By Alan Samuel

Offbeat. Obscure. Ostentatious. Those are just a few words to describe Elevation Pictures latest effort – The Death of Stalin. Done as a black and dark comedy full of riotous performances this quaint charmer is for acquired tastes playing now at Vancouver’s International Village Cinemas and select Cineplex cites around B.C.

Over the top on the extreme scale this fashionable wicked tale is completely played for laughs. No, there certainly is nothing funny about the death of anyone let alone a world leader but the Russian dictator’s corpse turns out to be part of a feeding frenzy as members of a once closed inner circle vie for the spoils – and power.

Factions for power include a funny as hell four word laced Nikolai Kriisheif who would ultimately win the day. Again chameleon-like Steve Buscemi (Fargo) proves he can do just about anything in front of a camera as a certifiable rabble-rouser with a maligned Jeffrey Tambor also hilarious as the deputy leader to the tyrant.

Funny moments abound In The Death of Stalin as you bear witness to a circle of sharks just thirsting for power. Tension is thick and in the air with all players keen to capture all the trappings of power and privilege. Despite not being made in Russia you do still get something of a feel for Russian culture, tradition and privilege. Family and country intrigue at its zaniest finds its way into this lethal lark done up well here by all the crusading participants.