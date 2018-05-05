Indians Challenge UK Govt Over Visas

Indian professionals protest against alleged unfair visa rules, outside UK Parliament in London on Wednesday

LONDON: Scores of Indian doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs and other professionals are challenging the UK government in court over being denied the right to live and work in Britain.

The professionals, brought together under the banner of the ‘Highly Skilled Migrants’ group, were back opposite Parliament Square on Wednesday to protest against “unjustified” refusals by the UK Home Office of their applications for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in Britain.