TELUS Investing $65 million To Connect Delta, Tilbury And Annacis Island Homes And Businesses Directly To Advanced Fibre Optic Network

Direct fibre connection will dramatically boost data capacity, providing local homes and businessesaccess to the gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network

DELTA – TELUS is investing $65million to connect more than 90 per cent of homes and businesses in Delta, including Tilbury and Annacis Island, directly to its fibre optic network. Construction has been underway for the past several months, and TELUS has already connected more than 50 per cent of single-family homes and businesses in the area, in addition to the industrial parks on Annacis Island and Tilbury. TELUSanticipates connecting the majority of homes and businesses by the fall.

“Fibre is the future,” said Tony Geheran, TELUS Executive Vice-President and President of Broadband Networks. “Delta continues to grow, and this new connectivity will boost the local economy by encouraging investment and helping local businesses thrive, whether they’re established large operations or small home-based start-ups. For households, a direct fibre connection will pave the way for next-generation home entertainment and innovative smart-home technologies that promise to transform our homes and enrich our lives in ways we’ve yet to imagine.”

The gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network is among the most advanced communications infrastructure available in the world today, enabling residents to immediately take advantage of dramatically faster Internet speeds of at least 150 megabits per second, while businesses, schools, healthcare providers and other institutions can access even more speed and capacity. The TELUS PureFibre network offers symmetrical service, which means customers can upload just as fast as they download. As demand and Internet technologies evolve in the coming years the TELUS PureFibre network will continuously enable offer faster speeds and more capacity.

“We are very excited to welcome the arrival of TELUS’s new leading-edge fibre optic network that will transform communications technology for businesses and residents in Delta,” said Mayor Lois E. Jackson. “This investment will provide the exceptional connectivity, speed and capacity needed for citizens to access broadband services in our increasingly connected world. Fibre optic Internet access will also form an important part of the infrastructure needed in Delta’s Annacis Island and Tilbury industrial areas.”

Local healthcare providers, educators and technology companies will be able to draw upon the technology to reimagine how they deliver existing services and develop entirely new solutions. This new fibre optic infrastructure will also be the backbone of TELUS’ wireless network, enabling more wireless capacity and faster speeds throughout the region, and lays the groundwork for 5G technologies in the years ahead.

This investment is part of TELUS’ commitment to invest $4.7 billion throughout British Columbia between 2017 and 2020, at no cost to taxpayers. For more information, please visit telus.com/purefibre.