India Telling Canada To Curtail Freedom Of Expression As It Has Done In Attempt To Silence Canadian Sikhs

GENEVA – While India claims it told the Justin Trudeau government to ensure that freedom of expression is not misused to incite violence and to glorify terrorists as martyrs but it’s really designed to silence Canadian Sikhs who want India to reign in human rights abuses and the killings of thousands of innocent Sikhs and other minorities by Indian government forces.

This statement was delivered at a session of the universal periodic review of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva by India’s deputy permanent representative Virander Paul during the “Canada – Interactive Dialogue”.

The message in the form of a “recommendation” was significant in the context of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial visit to India in February and continuing concerns over anti-India elements in Canada campaigning for Khalistan and holding events to reportedly hail individuals considered terrorists by New Delhi.

Paul said India’s six recommendations to Canada included one to “strengthen framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression to incite violence and glorify terrorists as martyrs”.

He also asked the Trudeau government to “stop racial profiling and other discriminatory practices by the police and security agencies”.

During his visit that was dogged by controversy, Trudeau insisted that Canada stood for a “united India”. He also denied allegations that Sikh ministers in his government were supporters of Khalistan.

India also asked Canada to implement effective measures to reduce the high levels of poverty and food insecurity among indigenous peoples and to ensure better access for them to healthcare, education, adequate housing and other basic necessities.

Other recommendations included implementing “existing measures effectively for improving gender equality with a view to enhancing women’s participation in decision making, full time employment and equal pay for equal work”.

“Remove inequality and discrimination faced by persons with disabilities in realisation of right to education, work, employment, healthcare, affordable housing and other basic needs,” the recommendations said.

Canadian Sikhs said India should not interfere in Canada’s internal matters and should not try to silence Canadian Sikhs with these made-up and silly attempts to silence freedom of expression in Canada which is a hallmark of a strong democracy.

“It’s another silly attempt to silence Sikhs in Canada and Indi is looking childish in this whole scenario as Canada is founded upon freedom of expression like any healthy democracy and under this Sikhs and any other people are allowed to raise their voices against human rights abuses as well as the right to speak up for struggle for a free homeland,” said one prominent Sikh leader, who did not want his name used.

“It’s ridiculous that India has become a rape capital of the world, a really serious problem yet they have time for stupid issues like trying to curtail freedom of expression in a foreign land. It’s totally idiotic.”