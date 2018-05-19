Warrant Issued For Third Indo-Canadian Suspect In Beating Of Ontario Man With Autism

Jaspaul Uppal is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault. It is not known where Uppal last resided, but Peel Regional Police said earlier this year that all three suspects have ties to B.C. Uppal was the last of the three to be publicly identified in the assault which occurred near Mississauga’s Square One mall on March 13.

TORONTO – Police have identified a third Indo-Canasian suspect in the vicious beating of a Toronto area man who suffers from autism, who was injured in a vicious attack caught on surveillance camera.

Jaspaul Uppal, 21, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault. It is not known where Uppal last resided, but Peel Regional Police said earlier this year that all three suspects have ties to B.C., reported CTV News

Uppal was the last of the three to be publicly identified in the assault which occurred near Mississauga’s Square One mall on March 13.

Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil of Abbotsford has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack on a man with autism in Ontario. (Handout)

Police released video of the attack the day after it occurred in hopes that someone would recognize the three suspects.

Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, and Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, were charged in the days following the attack. Chahil, a resident of Abbotsford, was granted bail at the end of the month, while Dhami, of Surrey, was denied bail in April.

All three face one count of aggravated assault following the beating of a 29-year-old Mississauga man who’d been sitting on the stairs at a bus terminal. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The victim was approached by three men who surrounded him, then punched and kicked him several times. The suspects then fled the area, while the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and anyone with additional information pertaining to the case is asked to call (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers either by phone or online.