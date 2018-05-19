Jasvir Singh Appointed Fellow Of UK Religion Centre

The appointment is based on his work over the last six years on the annual British Sikh Report that seeks to develop reliable data about the Sikh community in the UK.

LONDON – Jasvir Singh, chair of campaign group City Sikhs who was awarded the royal honour of OBE in 2017, has been appointed honorary fellow of the Edward Cadbury Centre for Public Understanding of Religion based at the University of Birmingham.

The appointment is based on his work over the last six years on the annual British Sikh Report that seeks to develop reliable data about the Sikh community in the UK. Singh has also been closely involved in interfaith work since 2010.

The Edward Cadbury Centre was established in 2014 to enhance the public understanding of religion through distinctive and strategic research exploring the significance of religious belief and practice for public and professional life, working with faith communities and policy makers to develop informed agendas for social transformation.

The Centre is named after the Quaker economist and humanitarian who supported the establishment of the University of Birmingham’s department of theology and religion.

Other appointments to the centre announced this week include Simran Jeet Singh, professor of religion at Trinity University, and Mandip Sahota, social inclusion strategist and chief executive of the Baroness Warsi Foundation.