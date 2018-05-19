Satinder Sartaj Show Kick Off Party!

Gurjit Bal Productions threw a kick-off party for this summer’s biggest show the world-renowned Punjabi Singer Satinder Sartaaj, who known for his famous Sufi songs. The concert will take place on Saturday, July 21st at the state of the art Queen Elizabeth Theatre in the heart of Downtown Vancouver. It will be a concert that you won’t want to miss with the legend Sufi King who will spellbound you with his melodious voice along with his Sufi and folk style of singing.

The Pre-Launch Gala for Satinder Sartaaj’s concert took place last May at the Delta Golf Course, which was recently purchased by Indo-Canadian business man Kuldeep Kumar Bansal, who runs the highly profitable Overseas Immigration and Crystal@York banquet hall in Surrey. The event was attended by many business and professionals of the Punjabi-South Asian community.