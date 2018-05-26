Merc With A Mouth Now Rides With A Totally Destructible Posse!

Deadpool 2 (PG) ***

By Alan Samuel

Marvel can do know wrong. Again the comic book inspired juggernaut unleashes yet another superhero movie aimed at the masses with Deadpool 2. Lucky 20th Century Fox wisely upped the budget and delivers the goods in this action spectacular now serving up delights at Cineplex theatres across B.C.

Disfigured malcontent Wade Wilson resurfaces and this time our likeable Deadpool has his work cut out for him. From out of nowhere Vancouver golden boy Ryan Reynolds smirks his way into our hearts as our favourite red-suited crime fighter extraordinaire. Lost in love in all the wrong places Deadpool 2 gives more time for character development this time out. A special bond between Wade and his lady love is short-lived as our profanity laced wise-cracking seemingly indestructible do-gooder winds up fighting a host of baddies with nasty mutant streams.

Full of action, laughs and gags Deadpool 2 is a lot of fun and a blast to watch. Sheer insanity unfolds as a new team of heroes not zeroes locks horns with X-Men malcontents in a fight to the finish to save all our lost souls. Adding fuel to the fire is Josh Brolon as a menacing Cable. Director David Leitch has a field day with the overall tone and adrenalin-pumped action sequences including an edge of your seat vehicle chase that many Vancouverites will remember all too well.

Non-stop fun and excitement heads your way courtesy of Deadpool 2, ideal summer popcorn entertainment.