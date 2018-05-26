Happiness Is An Eternal River That Heals Our Wounds And Makes Us Feel Alive

By Zile Singh

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success”.

– Buddha

Happiness is also known as cheerfulness, delight, good spirit, glee, gaiety, joy, joviality, lightheartedness, merriment, pleasure, satisfaction and well-being. The words which are opposite to happiness are agony, dejection, desolation, gloom, joylessness, misery, sadness, sorrow, unhappiness, woe, etc.

In philosophy, happiness is translated from the Greek concept of eudemonia, which refers to a good and flourishing life. In psychology, happiness is a mental and emotional state of well-being. In politics, “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” is a well-known phrase in the United States Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson. The phrase gives three examples of the “unalienable rights” which the Declaration says have been given to all human beings by their Creator, and which governments are formed to protect.

John Locke, a famous political philosopher declared in his essay concerning Human Understanding that ‘the highest perfection of intellectual nature lies in a careful and constant pursuit of true and solid happiness.” Aristotle, the teacher of Alexander the Great and a student of Plato said, “Happiness depends on us, more than anybody else. Happiness is a central purpose of human life and a goal in itself.” Therefore, a man should pursue his own true and substantial happiness. Since times immemorial, all activities of mankind have been in pursuit of happiness.

The multi-faceted technological advancement has provided mankind with a very comfortable life, but not necessarily a happy life. These days, one can be complimented by saying that “one is very smart and successful”, but not as “one is very happy”. Successful people in different professions seem unhappy keeping in view the cut-throat competition and combativeness in their professions. In an ordinary way, we try to find happiness in our success. Success stories permeate our culture. From the early childhood, we are taught ‘not to daydream, have razor-sharp focus, work hard, burn the midnight oil, do the maximum today instead of tomorrow, don’t look back, and keep a strict discipline. The ‘rat race’ is the single phrase for all these mantras of success. In fact, the way we go about achieving success is by keeping ourselves plugged in twenty- four hours, seven days a week. We are trapped in the ‘to-do’ list, meeting the deadlines, overextended without any solution in sight, unable to spend time with family and friends, feeling guilty of doing things which you do not like and setting aside no time for physical exercise, rest and recreation. All these factors, not only keep us from being as productive as we can be but make us deeply ‘unhappy’. The anger, anxiety, stress and depression levels have reached alarming proportion in developed societies. Anger and stress have taken a toll on various lives. “For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness”. Research has shown that happiness is not the outcome of success but rather its precursor. In most of the cases, the success is at the cost of happiness. The following rules, though necessary to achieve success, but when these are followed without due consideration become a source of unhappiness. These are-

Never look back: March ahead quickly from one to-do list to another, stay competitive, always keep an eye on what is next. No gain without pain: Stress is inevitable if you want to succeed. Suffering is inescapable and even necessary. Persevere at all costs: Stay on the top by spending every drop of mental and physical energies, despite distractions and bad health.

Scientific studies have shown several ways and means to stay happy. For example, people who practice gratitude in their daily lives are happier, healthier and more successful. The reality of ‘impermanence’, non-attachment to likes and dislikes and live in the moment, are some of the basic principles of the Buddhist philosophy which are instrumental in keeping oneself in a cool, calm and happy mood. Choose to be in the present moment that is what the meditation teaches. Know that one cannot control the past or the future. When you feel the pain and worry about the past and the future, remember that only the present is real. In this situation choose to focus on the present moment. Stay in happiness and contentment right now. Do not wait for the future. The Yoga teaches ‘the unity with the whole’. A contribution to the wellbeing of the whole leads to happiness. Life is not only a contest but a celebration as well. One will be happy when one celebrate the success of the others and play the game of life with due ethical rules. Old habitual channels sometimes serve as a deterrent to happiness. Therefore to choose a new path will be beneficial. One is capable of changing old habits. Challenge every habit that no longer serves you. Budgeting one’s time and spend it wisely add to one’s happiness. Couples who feel strongly connected talk regularly about what is happening in their lives and about their hopes and dreams. They laugh together and get a happy buzz when they spend time in each other’s company.

The best formula to stay happy: “I will not let anyone or anything walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”

Mr. Zile Singh is much respected Link Columnist, writer and a Vipassana Meditator. He can be reached at zsnirwal@yahoo.ca .