An Indo-Canadian Family From Calgary To File Human Rights Complaint Over Eviction From Condo

A Calgary family claims they were evicted after a neighbour complained about their young daughter crying. Mukesh Kanal says his neighbour has relentlessly complained about his child crying since December, even texting him that his daughter was learning to walk too loudly.

CALGARY – An Indo-Canadian family from Calgary is speaking out after they say they were told to leave their apartment because of complaints about their young daughter.

Mukesh Kanal says his neighbour has relentlessly complained about his child crying since December, even texting him that his daughter was learning to walk too loudly, reported NEWS 1130.

“It takes us a couple of minutes, you know, and grab the formula, and just heat the formula — she shoots off a text within ten seconds of my kid waking up hungry.”

Kanal claims the company told him they were “more than happy” to lease to a young family when he moved in.

However, when they rented the apartment below him, the problems started.

“We do our best, but you know, kids are kids — sometimes they walk loudly, sometimes they cry,” he said.

He says things came to a head when his child got sick. The company told him they would not be renewing the family’s lease, and they would have to leave by June 30.

“If my kid was one of those kids that cried non-stop 24/7, I should have received more than two e-mails in the last whole year,” Kanal adds.

While he’s not worried about finding a new place, Kanal explains this has put unneeded stress on his family.

“I called the Human Rights Commission,” he says, adding the Minister of Service Alberta Stephanie McLean has told him, he may have a legitimate case for discrimination.

Courtesy NEWS 1130