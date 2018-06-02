Cycling4Diversity Wraps Annual Ride!

Cycling4Diversity founder Ken Herar addressed 80 guests at the Heritage Park Secondary, where the C4D team wrapped their 7th annual ride near the Mission Sikh Temple on May 25. The C4D team traveled throughout various communities spreading the message of diversity and inclusion and spoke to eight schools over two days. Herar said, “our message was well received by the schools and it was a positive experience for both the students and our team members. People often comment how many miles we do. My response is simple, it’s not about the miles, it’s about how many conversations and personal connections we have along the way that’s where we will see progress . Developing young diverse leaders is our primary goal and we definitely need more of it than ever. If more see what we’re doing in regards to intercultural relationships, hopefully we will see less marginalization of various groups.”