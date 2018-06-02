KidsPlay’s Super Soccer Tournament!

Super-cop Kal Dosanjh founded Kids Play held their 10th Annual Super Soccer Tournament at BC Place Stadium on Monday, May 28th. Close to 1000 youth from across BC took part in the free soccer tournament, a large majority coming from lower socio-economic backgrounds. It was a fun day of soccer, food and frolic with soccer legends like Carl Valentine on hand to give the youngsters the guidance they need in sports and in life.

The LINK editor R. Paul Dhillon was also on hand for the fun-filled tournament, which is the brain child of Vancouver Police Detective Dosanjh, who began this tournament 10 years ago in a small park in the heart of the Vancouver East Side neighbourhood. Since that first soccer tournament, Kids Play’s goal has been unchanged, that being to provide the underprivileged youth in our community a deterrent or escape from the drug and gang lifestyle. In the past decade, Kids Play has had over 50,000 youth go through their programs including their Super Soccer Tournament. This year, the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are Kids Play’s new official partners, spent the day with the youth at BC Place. They graciously presented everyone in attendance with a free ticket to one of their home games. The whitecaps also presented the schools with official whitecaps gear such as jerseys, and soccer balls. The Kids Play Foundation has played a tremendous role in building a better future for community youth through presenting them with better alternatives. Keep up the good work Kal, Kiran Toor and your entire Kidsplay Team! A well deserved Pat on the Back!!!