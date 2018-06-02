Indo-Canadian National Spelling Bee Champion Praneet Arora Welcomed By Minister Bains In Victoria

VICTORIA – Indo-Canadian National Spelling Bee Champion Praneet Arora and his family were welcomed to the B.C Legislature in Victor on May 30th. The Arora family was greeted by Labour Minister Harry Bains.

Praneet Arora, who is a student at Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey, recently won a first place at the Canadian National Spelling Bee Championships

Minister Bains said, “Today I had the honor of welcoming the Arora family to join myself and the Members for Question Period. Once again, I would like to congratulate Praneet Arora on his win at the national spelling bee! You make us all proud!”