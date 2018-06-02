Surrey RCMP Seeking Sex Predator Described As A South Asian Man In Newton Sex Assaults

Between April 24 and May 21, 2018, the Surrey RCMP received three reports of alleged sexual assaults, specifically incidents of groping, which occurred in the Newton area of Surrey. The suspect is described as a South Asian male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build and dark hair. He may or may not have facial hair at this time. They also released an updated composite sketch as well as photos of the vehicle the suspect is believed to have used to commit the sex crimes.

The circumstances of each incident is listed for reference:

At approximately 1:00 am on April 24, 2018, a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in the area of 84 Avenue and King George Boulevard. The woman was grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction. The suspect fled when the woman screamed. (See previous news release.)

At approximately 5:16 am on May 20, 2018, a woman was walking in the area of 144 Street and 76 Avenue when she was grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction. The woman fought back and the suspect fled. (See previous news release.)

At approximately 4:45 am on May 21, 2018, a woman was walking east on 72 Avenue at 134 Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male. The woman broke free from the male and he fled on foot west on 72 Avenue. (See previous news release.)

The Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit has taken conduct of these investigations. This unit is made up of experienced investigators, who specialize in solving sexual offences that are potentially serial in nature or “stranger” related.

Investigators now believe these three sexual assaults may have been committed by one person. The files are linked as possibly being connected due to their geographic location and the identification of a suspect vehicle.

Surrey RCMP is releasing information about the suspect vehicle to the public and asking anyone with information that may help police locate the vehicle or identify the suspect to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

A photo of the suspect vehicle has been obtained from traffic cameras. It is believed to be a grey/brown 1998-2002 Honda Accord with rear tinted windows and a sun roof. (See attached photo).

A new composite sketch is being released in relation to the incident on May 21.

The composite sketch of the suspect which was released to the public on May 18, 2018 was also sent to media outlets.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build and dark hair. He may or may not have facial hair at this time.

As the investigation continues, police are also examining five other incidents which occurred between March 15, and May 24, 2018 to determine if they may be connected to the same suspect.

“Sexual assaults are disturbing crimes and can generate apprehension in the community. On behalf of the Surrey RCMP I want to assure you that we are committed to public safety and locating the person responsible for these incidents,” says Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Major Beth McAndie, Acting Senior Investigator, Major Crimes.

Police officers are actively searching for this vehicle and for this suspect. They are conducting patrols both overtly and covertly and will continue to do so until this suspect is located.

“Sometimes we see a series of incidents such as this after a person has gone through a personal crisis,” says McAndie. “If this is the case, we encourage you to come forward to speak to us.”

“The information we have released to the public about these incidents is not intended to raise fear, but to raise awareness about this investigation. We want community members to know that we are looking for a man who has violated women in Surrey, and we are asking for your help to locate him and the suspect vehicle.”

Surrey RCMP is providing personal safety tips to the community:

Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Walk with others when possible

Plan your route to avoid isolated areas

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca