Police Say The Two Indo-Canadian Teens Murdered In South Surrey Were Targeted

SURREY – The bodies of two Indo-Canadian teenage boys were found on the side of a rural road in Surrey Monday night. Both had been gunned down and left for dead.

Police have identified the deceased as 16-year-old Jaskarn “Jason” Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran “Jesse” Bhangal, both of Surrey.

Neither of the boys had a history with law enforcement. It is early in the investigation but investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

“We believe there are people who have information about what happened to Jaskarn and Jaskaran last night,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIIT. “Please reach out and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.

Jang added: “They (Jaskarn and Jaskaran) weren’t known to police. But they were known to families. They were known to friends.”

Their bodies were discovered on the side of 40th Avenue between 184th and 192nd streets, triggering a heavy police response in the area shortly before 11 p.m.

An ambulance also attended the scene, but left without transporting any patients.

Police have not commented on the potential causes of death, but CTV News reported that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is involved in the case.

The quiet road, which is lined with just a handful of homes, remained cordoned off with police tape Tuesday morning, with a number of evidence markers on the ground.

Area residents told CTV News they were unnerved by the news of the grim discovery.

“It bothers me, yeah. I have grandchildren. I have younger kids, too,” said Lori Anderson, who lives nearby. “It’s a dark road at night.”

Firefighters also responded to a car fire overnight about a four-minute drive away on a dead end road. It’s unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

Police said at 11 p.m., they received a call of a second burning vehicle in the area of 177 Street and 93 Avenue. Investigators have determined that this burnt vehicle was a Honda Accord and would like to speak with anyone that has information about it.

Earlier at 9:46 p.m., the Surrey RCMP was alerted to a burning vehicle in the area of 184 Street and 29A Avenue. IHIT would like to speak with anyone that has information about this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).