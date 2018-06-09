Indo-Canadian Girl Accuses Punjab-Based Cousin Of Rape, Says He Blackmailed Her To Get Canadian PR

The young Indo-Canadian victim has claimed the alleged rape incident took place in Faridkot, her hometown, in 2014 when she had come on a visit to India

FARIDKOT – An 18-year-old Indo-Canadian girl has alleged rape by her Muktsar-based cousin, who she said solemnised court marriage with her by resorting to blackmail to get permanent residency of Canada.

Police have booked the main accused (24), his brother and their parents for rape and criminal conspiracy.

The girl told the police that in March 2014, the youth’s mother, her father’s sister, hatched a conspiracy, and served her a drink laced with some sedative after which she fell unconscious. The youth then raped her and shot an obscene video, she said.

After the incident, the youth started blackmailing her and asked her to join him in Australia where he forcefully solemnised court marriage with her so that he could get permanent residency of Canada, she said in the police complaint.

She then told her parents about the incident and they decided to file a case against the accused. They also claimed to have filed a case against the accused in Australia where the main accused is currently living.

Investigating officer Jagandeep Kaur said they will issue the lookout notice against the main accused. “We have conducted medical examination of the victim and investigation is underway,” officer said.

The case was registered against the accused under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 5, 6 of the POCSO Act at the Faridkot (city) police station.