WhatsApp Group Admin Killed After Fight Over Message Turns Violent

The fight started after the man shared a personal photo in the WhatsApp group.

ROHTAK – A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a fight over a message in a WhatsApp group turned violent in Sonepat, police said. The deceased, identified as Love Johar, was beaten to death by rivals outside the house of the main accused late Sunday night.

The police said Love was an admin of a WhatsApp group called ‘Johars’, which had several residents of the area sharing the same Johar ‘gotra’ (clan). Investigating officer Shri Krishan said the WhatsApp group was formed to identify all the extended family members of their ‘gotra’ living nearby so their community can collectively take decisions, such as to which party to vote in elections.

According to Love’s brother Ajay, they were eating dinner on Sunday night when Love accidentally shared a personal photo in the WhatsApp group. The photo led to arguments between Love and the accused Dinesh alias Bunty Johri. Dinesh then called Love to his house to sort out the matter.

“Love and three of my brothers went to Bunty’s house, where he and his family attacked them out of the blue with bricks and sticks,” Ajay said. The IO said preliminary investigation revealed that Love and Dinesh fought over a petty reason in the WhatsApp group and took the fight to the street.

“The investigation is not complete, but till now it seems a fight was started over dominance among their community and led to physical clash. Love was killed on spot and three of his brothers were badly injured. Love’s body was handed back to the family after postmortem. Two of the three injured were also discharged by Monday evening while the third one is also doing better now,” the IO said.

He said the police have registered a case of murder against six members of Dinesh’s family, including his wife. All the accused are on the run.