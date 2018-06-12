The Annual Ride & Drive Gala For Cancer Takes Place This Thursday

The Dilawri Ride & Drive Gala has been created to raise awareness and donations for the BC Cancer Foundation with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, including ticket sales, donations, and auction items from the Ride & Drive Gala, being donated to the BC Cancer Foundation. Ride & Drive Gala tickets are $50, and can be purchased online.

VANCOUVER – Dilawri Group of Companies (Dilawri), Canada’s largest automotive group, will be holding its 2nd Annual Ride & Drive Gala this Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Audi Downtown Vancouver – 1788 W. 2nd.

The Dilawri Ride & Drive Gala has been created to raise awareness and donations for the BC Cancer Foundation with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, including ticket sales, donations, and auction items from the Ride & Drive Gala, being donated to the BC Cancer Foundation. Ride & Drive Gala tickets are $50, and can be purchased online.

Fiona Forbes, award winning television host and producer, will be the MC for the Ride & Drive Gala, and Dr. Bernhard Eigl, Provincial Medical Director, Clinical Trials, Medical Oncologist at BC Cancer, will be one of the guest speakers.

“The money raised for the BC Cancer Foundation, by organizations like Dilawri, goes towards improving the lives of those touched by cancer throughout BC,” said Dr. Bernie Eigl. “Clinical trials are the only way that we can achieve the kind of progress we need to beat cancer. The Ride & Drive Gala is an easy and fun way to support such a necessary organization.”

For its fourth consecutive year, Dilawri is the National Vehicle Sponsor for The Ride to Conquer Cancer, which is a 2-day, 200 KM bike ride in an effort to support the BC Cancer Foundation. Funds raised from the Gala and the Ride to Conquer Cancer will directly support leading cancer clinicians, scientists, and researchers whose search for new discoveries and improved patient outcomes will have a real impact in communities throughout the province, across Canada, and around the world.

“Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to once again be the official National Support Vehicle Partner of the Ride to Conquer Cancer across Canada,” said Brad Laviolette, Regional Marketing Manager, Dilawri Group of Companies. “The Ride & Drive Gala will raise much needed funds for the BC Cancer Foundation, and it will be an exciting evening filled with entertainment, canapés, cocktails, auction items, and inspiring speakers.”

About Dilawri Group of Companies

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada’s largest automotive group with 67 franchised dealerships representing 30 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership.