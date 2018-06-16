South Asian Child Sex Gang In UK Jailed For 89 Years For Abusing Girls As Young As 13

A Child sex gang made up of solely Muslim men has been jailed for nearly 90 years with the eight “predatory” men abusing girls as young as 13 in a car they dubbed the “s**gwagon”.

LONDON – The gang, aged 36 to 48, were branded “predatory and cynical” by a judge as the court heard the men plied the girls with drink and drugs at parties in Oxford.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nicola Douglas, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the victims who have all demonstrated such courage and bravery throughout the investigation and during the trial.

“I know nothing can ever undo the unimaginable suffering they were put through, but I hope it gives them some comfort to know these men have finally been held accountable for the abhorrent crimes they committed.

“None of the perpetrators have admitted their guilt or shown any remorse. Various defences were deployed throughout this lengthy and complex trial, but the jury remained focused and diligent and were able to reach their guilty verdicts on the evidence presented.

“The impact of these offences on the victims, their families and relationships cannot be underestimated. There are devastating consequences which last long after the offence is committed.

“Without these women telling their stories, perpetrators who exploit and commit serious sexual offences against some of the most vulnerable children and young adults in our communities will remain hidden, unpunished and free to do more harm.”

All of the men were convicted at Oxford Crown Court in February and March this year.

Kamran Khan, 36, was jailed for 8 years for indecent assault and false imprisonment

Two of the men were sentenced in April at Oxford Crown Court, and the remaining six were sentenced today (12/6) at the same court.

Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “These cases are, in effect, organised crime, and we approached this case in the same way we would approach any organised crime case by making connections, and building an understanding of criminal networks.

“We worked closely with Thames Valley Police from early in the investigation to help build the strongest possible prosecution case. Their investigators, and Crown Prosecution Service lawyers and caseworkers, have worked tirelessly to bring this difficult prosecution to court. I thank all who bravely came forward to provide evidence for the prosecution.

“The emotional impact on the victims and their family of the abhorrent actions of these men is impossible to quantify. I hope that today’s sentences give some small comfort to them.”

Oxford sex gang jailed:

Kamran Khan, aged 36, of Kersington Crescent, was sentenced to a total of eight years’ imprisonment.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of one count of rape.

On 15 March he was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of indecent assault. His offences relate to two female victims.

Raheem Ahmed, aged 40, of Starwort Path, was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of two counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of one count of rape. His offences relate to three female victims.

Assad Hussain, aged 37, of Morrell Avenue, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 12 years’ to be served.

Hussain was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of rape and one count of indecent assault.

Assad Hussain was found guilty by unanimous verdict of a further four counts of rape and a further count of indecent assault. He was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of conspiracy to rape.

He was found guilty by a majority verdict of a further count of conspiracy to rape, and by unanimous verdict of a further count of conspiracy to rape.

His offences relate to two female victims.

Khalid Hussain, aged 38, of Ashurst Way, was sentenced to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of indecent assault. He was found not guilty of one count of rape and one alternative count of indecent assault.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict on 23 March of one count of rape. His offences relate to one female victim.

Kameer Iqbal, aged 39, of Dashwood Avenue, was sentenced to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment.

Iqbal was found guilty by unanimous verdict on 27 February of two counts of rape.

On 15 March he was found guilty by unanimous verdict of a further count of rape. His offences relate to one female victim.

Haji Khan, aged 38, of the Willows, was sentenced to a total of ten years’ imprisonment.

Khan was found not guilty on 15 March by unanimous verdict of one count of rape.

Haji Khan was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of conspiracy to rape.

He was found not guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of indecent assault.

His offences relate to one female victim.

Alladitta Yousaf, aged 48, of Bodley Road, was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years’ imprisonment.

Yousaf was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of indecent assault. His offences relate to one female victim.

Moinul Islam, aged 41, of Wykeham Crescent, was sentenced today to a total of 15 years’ and nine months’ imprisonment.

Islam was found guilty by unanimous verdict of two counts of indecent assault and one count of supplying a class B drug.

Islam was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of supplying a class A drug, one count of rape, and one count of supplying a class C drug.

He was found not guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of false imprisonment.

His offences relate to two female victims.

The sentencing follows a six month trial which began in October 2017 and concluded in March this year.