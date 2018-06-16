VIP Lunch!

India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas hosted a delicious vegetarian lunch at the Gurdwara for Richmond City officials and a few other guests on Wednesday, June 6. The invited guests included Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and Councillors, RCMP Superintendent Will Ng and some of his senior officers ,MLAs Linda Reid and Jas Johal, Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Wilkinson and a few other officials. The main purpose of this Meet and Greet was to thank these officials for the work they do for the betterment of our community and get to know them better. Before sitting down for lunch each of these officials thanked Chairman Asa Singh Johal and members of the Gurdwara Management Committee for this kind gesture and offered their on-going support. The pictures shows the invited guests with Mr. and Mrs. Johal and members of the Gurdwara Management Committee.