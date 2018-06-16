Wedding Sootra Grand Opening Celebration This Sunday

Wedding Sootra is located at #311 – 8128 128 Street, Surrey, BC. The store’s Grand Opening event is scheduled for Sunday, June 17 from 3pm – 6pm.

SURREY – The latest designer apparel boutique opens up shop in the heart of Surrey’s Payal Business Centre on 128th Street at 80th Avenue – Wedding Sootra, offering bespoke prêt-à-porter Indian gowns, bridalwear and menswear, along with an exceptional selection of Indo-western outfits.

“Surrey has become a destination for South Asian shoppers from around North America in search of unique Indian fashions that are available close to home,” says owner Bindu Khatri who hails from Delhi, India. “When I was location scouting to open a North American location, Surrey was my top pick.”

The essence of custom design is presented in each ready-to-wear garment. Carrying a wide selection of lehengas, gowns for proms and galas, sarees, suits, Indo-western fusion wear, bridalwear, grooms wear, each outfit can be accessorized with an exclusively chic selection of jewellery and shawls.

“Elements of tradition are laced onto quality fabrics in each embroidered piece,” shares Khatri from her ritzy new boutique. “I select each of the outfits we carry, always looking for haute fashions for men and women in classic silhouettes. Quality fashion will flatter every shape.”

Patrons of the grand opening will have a chance to meet and greet with the owner of Wedding Sootra, Bindu Khatri; sip on wines curated by wine aficionado, lecturer and critic Dr. Clinton Lee of Vinoscenti Vineyards; nibble on snacks made exclusively by Chef Narinder at Maharaja Catering; and catch graceful models as they sashay throughout the store presented in the latest in Indian fashion garments. Music will be presented by High Voltage Roadshow.

Wedding Sootra is located at #311 – 8128 128 Street, Surrey, BC. The store’s Grand Opening event is scheduled for Sunday, June 17 from 3pm – 6pm.