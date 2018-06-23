Punjabi Diaspora Angry At Compulsory Marriage Registration Rules

JALANDHAR – The mandatory registration of NRI marriages within seven days has left the Punjabi Diaspora confused and angry. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has warned that if this was not done within the stipulated period, “passports and visas will not be issued”.

The decision by a Group of Ministers (aimed at checking fraud marriages) is riddled with ambiguities. For instance, what would be the way out if a would-be-bride or groom already has a passport and visa, but fails to get the marriage registered within seven days. The ambiguities in the order are likely to harm the prospects of the would-be NRI bride than to protect her interests for all practical purposes for she could face difficulties in getting her passport in case of a dispute.

Another question being asked is whether the new rule is for those betrothed to NRIs who have yet to apply for a passport or those already in the process of acquiring one.

Tarlochan Sohal, Sheriff of Livingstone County, California, was planning to solemnise the marriage of one of his sons in India. He now has second thoughts. He says the order is “vague” and the government must come out with clear guidelines.

Raising questions on the efficacy of the new norms, Harsimarjit Kaur, former chairperson of the Punjab Social Welfare Advisory Board, says the Centre has no powers to withhold a foreign passport (held by an NRI) in case he defaults on the mandatory marriage registration. “The government must set up special desks in embassies to help parents verify the antecedents of NRIs intending to marry in India. This way, the Indian Government can curb marriage frauds,” she suggests.

The Indian Government cannot stop another country from granting a visa to an Indian with a valid passport, points out Satnam Singh Chahal, chairman, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA).

KNOTTY AFFAIR:

Punjab tops the list of states facing the problem of NRI desertions followed by Andhra Pradsh

More than 25,000 cases are pending in state courts against NRIs who have allegedly deserted their wives

Statistics show that two out of 10 NRI marriages fail even before the honeymoon period

There is lack of action on part of the Union Government as just 203 cases were taken up with 12 Indian Missions abroad during 2012-15