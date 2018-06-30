First Sikh-American AG To Speak At Inaugural Sikh Professionals Convention In Toronto

TORONTO – The 2018 Sikh Professionals Convention will be held from July 12-15, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada. Over 200 out-of-town and 150 local Sikh professionals are expected to be in attendance.

The event will feature high-profile speakers including:

Gurbir Singh Grewal, Attorney General, State of New Jersey

Mohanbir Singh Sawhney, McCormick Foundation Professor of Technology, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Ravinder Singh Bhalla, Mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey

Paramjit Kaur Matharu, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase

Ruby Sahota, MP for Brampton North

Gurratan Singh, MPP for Brampton East

Prabmeet Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton South

Inni Kaur, CEO of Sikh Research Institute

“The mission of the Convention is to amplify the ability of Sikh professionals to benefit their community by providing an annual platform for networking, education, mentoring and funding.” said conference convener, Dr. Navinderdeep Singh Nijher. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters to engage with Sikh professionals (and their families) from across the continent.”

The Sikh Professionals Convention builds on the foundations of the North American Sikh Medical and Dental Association (NASMDA) which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary as one of the largest and longest standing Sikh professional organizations.

In addition, attendees will be visiting and contributing to local non-profit organizations including Punjabi Community Health Services, the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada, and the Seva Food Bank.